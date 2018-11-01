Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmages
Cousins (Achilles) has been cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmaging, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This is a significant milestone in Cousins' recovery from a ruptured Achilles he suffered in late January of last season. He remains without a concrete timetable for a return, but one may emerge soon given the news that he'll be scrimmaging. It also remains unclear what role Cousins have with the team once he's cleared to play.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progressing through rehab•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'Ramping up' conditioning•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progresses to some skill work•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progressing quickly in rehab•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will be reevaluated in four weeks•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...