Cousins (Achilles) has been cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmaging, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This is a significant milestone in Cousins' recovery from a ruptured Achilles he suffered in late January of last season. He remains without a concrete timetable for a return, but one may emerge soon given the news that he'll be scrimmaging. It also remains unclear what role Cousins have with the team once he's cleared to play.

