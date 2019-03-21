Cousins has officially been cleared to play Thursday against Indiana, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, Cousins will be back in the mix Thursday, and he'll likely step back into the starting five at his usual center spot. Since the All-Star break, Cousins is putting up 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals in 28.6 minutes per game.