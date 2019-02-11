Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Comes through in clutch
Cousins registered seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 120-118 win over the Heat on Sunday.
The final line was Cousins' least productive overall since making his season debut Jan. 18, but it was how he finished it off that mattered most from a team perspective. The 28-year-old drew a foul on a put-back attempt following a Kevin Durant missed three-pointer and drained both subsequent free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining to snap a 118-118 tie. The lack of scoring and rebounds was an outlier for Cousins, who had put up at least 15 points and brought down at least five boards in each of the first three games of February. Coach Steve Kerr appears content with keeping the big man's minutes in upper 20s at most for the time being, but that's typically been enough for Cousins to offer markedly better numbers than he did Sunday.
