Cousins (quad) is on course to return to the Warriors' active roster in the Western Conference Finals, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

It remains to be seen what type of role Cousins would be ready to play if he could return in the WCF, but it continues the momentum of optimism regarding his status in the previous week. He was originally deemed highly unlikely to return in the playoffs, but reports have come out in the past few days which counter that original prognosis. While it still seems unlikely that he would play a significant role in the series should he ultimately return at some point, the Warriors could potentially be at full strength if they are able to secure a spot in the Finals.