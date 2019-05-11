Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Could return in West Finals
Cousins (quad) is on course to return to the Warriors' active roster in the Western Conference Finals, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
It remains to be seen what type of role Cousins would be ready to play if he could return in the WCF, but it continues the momentum of optimism regarding his status in the previous week. He was originally deemed highly unlikely to return in the playoffs, but reports have come out in the past few days which counter that original prognosis. While it still seems unlikely that he would play a significant role in the series should he ultimately return at some point, the Warriors could potentially be at full strength if they are able to secure a spot in the Finals.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Goal is to return during playoffs•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'Highly unlikely' to return in playoffs•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Diagnosed with torn quad•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Season-ending injury feared•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Resting for regular-season finale•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...