Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Diagnosed with torn quad
Cousins was officially diagnosed with a torn left quad following an MRI, and he is likely done for the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This is an unfortunate turn of events for Cousins, who was just coming into his own with the Warriors and likely would have been in line for a large payday following a postseason run. Now, with the quad confirmed to be torn, surgery is likely on the horizon and the big man will have to sit out for the remainder of the postseason as a result, but his timetable should be confirmed following the two weeks of rehab. Golden State will now have to lean on both Andrew Bogut and Kevon Looney to cover the minutes at center during their title run.
