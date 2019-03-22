Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in return
Cousins (ankle) provided 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
Cousins returned from a two-game absence in fine fashion, posting his first double-double of March in the process. The veteran big man also eclipsed the 60.0 percent mark from the field for the second time in three games by taking all but one of his attempts from higher-percentage areas of the floor. Cousins' minutes have exceeded the 30-mark only once across seven contests during the current month, but his typical allotment of minutes in the high 20s is usually enough for him to churn out a strong return across the stat sheet.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Expected back Thursday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Officially ruled out•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: MRI comes back clean•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will not play Monday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.