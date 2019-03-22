Cousins (ankle) provided 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Cousins returned from a two-game absence in fine fashion, posting his first double-double of March in the process. The veteran big man also eclipsed the 60.0 percent mark from the field for the second time in three games by taking all but one of his attempts from higher-percentage areas of the floor. Cousins' minutes have exceeded the 30-mark only once across seven contests during the current month, but his typical allotment of minutes in the high 20s is usually enough for him to churn out a strong return across the stat sheet.