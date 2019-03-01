Cousins contributed 21 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Magic.

After sitting out Wednesday's game against Miami for rest purposes, Cousins posted his fifth consecutive double-double. He's been impactful in all facets of the game fantasy-wise during that span and appears to be finding his legs after missing the first 45 games of the season due to an achilles injury. Cousins will look to improve his shot over the coming weeks as he's shooting a paltry 43.9 percent form the field and 28.6 percent from three on the season. Through his past five contests, Cousins is averaging 17.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals.