Cousins put up 17 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's win, seeing 27 minutes of court time. His minutes' restriction has apparently been lifted, however, he was somewhat limited in this one. The production was solid enough here but he will likely be better moving forward and those owners who stashed him are beginning to see the rewards.