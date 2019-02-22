Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in Thursday's win
Cousins tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 victory over Sacramento.
Cousins put up 17 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's win, seeing 27 minutes of court time. His minutes' restriction has apparently been lifted, however, he was somewhat limited in this one. The production was solid enough here but he will likely be better moving forward and those owners who stashed him are beginning to see the rewards.
