Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in victory
Cousins finished with 12 points (4-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 victory over the Jazz.
Cousins established a new season-high minutes total en route to notching his second double-double of 2018-19. His surface numbers were fine, but he killed your percentages, shooting 24 percent from the field and 60 percent from the line. Cousins is likely going to have some more bumps in the road as he works his way back from a serious Achilles injury, though it's at least encouraging that his playing time continues to rise while he's thus far steered clear of setbacks. The Warriors already announced that Cousins would sit out the second half of their back-to-back set Wednesday in Portland before presumably returning to the starting five after the All-Star break.
