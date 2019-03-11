Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Endures some foul trouble in loss
Cousins tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 115-111 loss to the Suns on Sunday.
Cousins was whistled four times, but he still played a normal allotment of minutes. Some struggles from distance helped limit his scoring for a third straight contest, and Cousins is now just 1-for-12 from three-point range over that span. He's actually struggled with that aspect of his game since the calendar flipped to February, shooting under 50.0 percent from behind the arc in 11 of the last 13 contests. The lack of production in that category is naturally serving as a drain on Cousins' overall offensive upside, as he's averaging his fewest points (15.2) since his rookie 2010-11 campaign in Sacramento.
