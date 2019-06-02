Cousins will start at center in Sunday's Game 2 against the Raptors, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

This is a pretty surprising move given how Cousins played just eight minutes in Game 1 and didn't look completely healthy. However, it appears Steve Kerr is going full offense with his starting five in what is likely an effort to get off to a better start Sunday. Jordan Bell will come off the bench with Cousins entering the lineup.