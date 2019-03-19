Cousins (ankle), who is out Tuesday against the Timberwolves, is expected to play Thursday against the Pacers, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

A minor right ankle injury is only expected to keep the big man sidelined two total games. Across six March appearances, Cousins is averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals in 28.2 minutes.