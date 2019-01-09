Cousins (Achilles) is expected to make his season debut Jan. 18 against the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cousins, who hasn't played since tearing his Achilles in late January of 2018, is expected to be back on the court when the Warriors travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers. He's recently ramped up his activity, fully participating in Wednesday's practice. It's not immediately clear what sort of role he'll occupy, but chances are he'll be eased into game action considering the severity of the injury he's recovering from.