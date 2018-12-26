Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Focused on conditioning in rehab
Cousins is comfortable with the health of his surgically repaired left Achilles' tendon but is still working to get his conditioning in order before gaining clearance to make his 2018-19 debut, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "It's a lot of sore days," Cousins said. "There are days I really ache. I do a lot of lower-body training. So there are days where my legs just feel like cement blocks and I can barely move. Then there are days where I feel like a feather on the floor."
Cousins remains without an official timetable for his debut, though it's generally expected that he's still a few weeks away from returning to game action. The big man was cleared for full-contact, full-court work earlier this month and has showcased flashes of his incredible athleticism in recent workouts, though he'll likely need to experience fewer of those "sore days" before the Warriors give him the green light to play. Once Cousins is ready to go, he'll likely be subjected to strict minute restrictions early on and could be withheld from one half of back-to-back sets.
