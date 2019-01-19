Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Fouls out in debut
Cousins had 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds before fouling out in 15 minutes of action Friday against the Clippers.
In his first game with the Warriors, Cousins showed no restraint and was aggressive on both ends, as he attempted 11 shots in limited action. The big man hit back-to-back threes at one point in the second half, and his presence should do wonders for the Warriors' already-elite perimeter spacing. Cousins also tacked on three assists, a steal and a block.
