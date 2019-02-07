Cousins totaled 15 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-13 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 141-102 victory over San Antonio.

Cousins played just 17 minutes during Wednesday's blowout victory but was still able to contribute across the board. He has been excellent since debuting for the Warriors and owners have to be thrilled with his rapid progression. His numbers are not going to be what they once were due simply to the fact he is playing with more talent that he has in his career.