Cousins supplied 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.

Cousins saw extended action and produced a strong stat line on a night when most of the team's key players were held out. Moreover, it was clearly personal for Cousins, who played for the Pelicans last season. He could be in line to receive a night off for rest purposes heading into Wednesday's season finale versus the Grizzlies. Then again, Cousins could also find himself in a similar position as the clear offensive focal point if the club instead decides to give him some extra reps heading into the playoffs.