Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Goal is to return during playoffs
Cousins (quad) indicated at Monday's shootaround that he expects to play again before the end of the postseason, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.
Cousins has been mostly silent since suffering a torn quad back in Game 2 of the Warriors' opening-round series against the Clippers, but he spoke at length about his progress Monday, saying he envisions a "very nice ending" to his first -- and likely only -- season in Golden State. "For me, my goal is I ain't planning on sitting," Cousins said. "I don't know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I'm planning on doing... It's definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it." It's unclear if Cousins' words are backed by any medical opinions, but the Warriors never officially ruled him out for the rest of the playoffs, stating only that he's sidelined "indefinitely." Taking it a step further, coach Steve Kerr commented Monday that Cousins is "coming along pretty well" in his rehab. "I'm taking it day by day," Cousins added. "I'm in better spirits, for sure. I kind of shut the world out. There are a lot of opinions out there. I shut the world out, went to my little zone and I'm taking it a day at a time." When pressed about the possibility that he could return before the end of the playoffs, Cousins simply answered: "We will see."
