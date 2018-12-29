Cousins (Achilles) went through a scrimmage Friday, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Cousins is still without a firm return date, but he's ramped up his activity in recent weeks and is expected to take part in another scrimmage on Sunday. At this point, his return could essentially come at any time, but what his initial role will be remains to be seen. Eventually, the two-time All-NBA big man is expected to take over as the starting center.