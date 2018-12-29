Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Going through scrimmages
Cousins (Achilles) went through a scrimmage Friday, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Cousins is still without a firm return date, but he's ramped up his activity in recent weeks and is expected to take part in another scrimmage on Sunday. At this point, his return could essentially come at any time, but what his initial role will be remains to be seen. Eventually, the two-time All-NBA big man is expected to take over as the starting center.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Focused on conditioning in rehab•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Practices without restrictions•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Officially assigned to G League•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Reports to G League•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will practice in G League, could play•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will participate in all practices this week•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...