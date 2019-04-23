Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that it's "highly unlikely" Cousins (quad) will be able to return at any point during the postseason, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Cousins went down with a torn quad in Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Clippers, and while he's without an official timeline, it doesn't sound as though there's much optimism that he'll be able to return at any point during the the team's playoff run, which could push into mid-June. Even without Cousins, the Warriors remain the favorite to win the NBA title, but the injury could have major ramifications for Cousins' future, as he'll be set to hit the open market for the second straight summer. The hope was that Cousins could recover at his own pace and show teams that he's fully healthy after tearing his Achilles in 2018, and while he looked mostly unbothered by that injury this season, this latest ailment may give potential free agent suitors some pause. The nine-year veteran, who averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 30 regular season games for Golden State, will turn 29 in August.