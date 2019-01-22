Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Inefficient shooting in second game
Cousins tallied eight points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 130-111 win over the Lakers.
In his second game back from the long-term absence due to the Achilles injury, Cousins saw a five-minute uptick from the playing time he received in his Golden State debut three days earlier. That's a sign that the Warriors are comfortable with where Cousins is at in his recovery, offering hope that he might be able to push up to a 30-minute role around the All-Star break. Through his first two games, Cousins has shot just 35 percent from the field, but he's otherwise stuffing the stat sheet much like he had in the first eight seasons of his career.
