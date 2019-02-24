Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Keeps double-double train going
Cousins managed 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and three steals across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 118-112 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Despite his shot being less than sharp, Cousins was able to generate his third straight double-double. The big man's rebounding total was also a season high, as he continues to round back into form following last season's Achilles tear. Cousins' minutes are still stuck in the high 20s, but coach Steve Kerr recently confirmed that the 28-year-old had moved into the next phase of his recovery and would see a corresponding bump in playing time. That's resulted in an extra 2-3 minutes per contest thus far on average, but Cousins could well start logging an allotment of 30 or more on a regular basis down the stretch.
