Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Lands with Golden State on one-year deal

Cousins (Achilles) agreed Monday with the Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

After missing half of the past season with a torn left Achilles' tendon, Cousins will join the reigning champions on a short-term pact in attempt to prove his health and rebuild his value when he hits free agency again next summer. Cousins has since resumed working out in a pool after undergoing surgery Jan. 31, but there's a good chance he'll be unavailable when the 2018-19 season gets underway in the fall. Assuming he endures no significant setbacks in his recovery, Cousins could be ready to play at some point in the first half of the season and step in as the Warriors' starting center, giving the team a lineup of five players each with multiple All-Star appearances on their resumes. After averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks and 36.2 minutes per game with the Pelicans in 2018-19, Cousins will likely see his usage drop substantially and his numbers plummet across the board while sharing the floor with perhaps the most talented cast any NBA team has ever assembled. The weapons surrounding Cousins should at least help him raise his efficiency -- he has never shot better than 50 percent from the field or averaged fewer than 2.7 turnovers per game in eight NBA seasons -- to new heights, which may be enough to keep the 27-year-old in the elite tier of fantasy centers if he shows no ill effects in his return from the serious injury.