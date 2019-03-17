Cousins exited to Saturday's game against the Thunder due to a sore right ankle.

Cousins had 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 27 minutes before exiting the game in the second half. The 28-year-old will likely be listed on the injury report for Monday's game at San Antonio.

More News
Our Latest Stories