Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Likely out through West Finals
Cousins (quad) is unlikely to return during the Western Conference Finals, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Coach Steve Kerr spoke on Cousins' status at Monday's practice, telling reporters that not much has changed as the big man continues to be limited in his rehab work. Kerr stopped short of ruling Cousins out for the series against Portland, but it sounds as though if Cousins does get back on the floor at some point in the postseason, his return would come in the NBA Finals.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Could return in West Finals•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Goal is to return during playoffs•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'Highly unlikely' to return in playoffs•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Diagnosed with torn quad•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Season-ending injury feared•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...