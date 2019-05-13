Cousins (quad) is unlikely to return during the Western Conference Finals, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Coach Steve Kerr spoke on Cousins' status at Monday's practice, telling reporters that not much has changed as the big man continues to be limited in his rehab work. Kerr stopped short of ruling Cousins out for the series against Portland, but it sounds as though if Cousins does get back on the floor at some point in the postseason, his return would come in the NBA Finals.

