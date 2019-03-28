Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Little bit of everything in victory
Cousins racked up 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Cousins matched his season high in steals, swiping three for the fifth time through 24 appearances here in 2018-19. The 28-year-old big man is showcasing his effectiveness on both sides of the ball, especially when it comes to collecting counting stats. It's unclear whether Cousins will be this heavily involved once the playoffs tip off. Nevertheless, his recovery has been rapid, which leaves a lot of hope that next year he'll return to full force.
