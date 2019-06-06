Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Major downturn in Game 3 loss
Cousins mustered just four points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during the Warriors' 123-109 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Cousins was essentially a liability on both ends of the floor in the loss, leading to him logging a modest amount of playing time despite foul trouble not truly being a factor. It was a lackluster performance in stark contrast to Cousins' Game 2 effort, when his 11-point, 10-rebound double-double was essential to the Warriors evening up the series. With the possibility that both Klay Thompson (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (calf) return for Friday's crucial Game 4, Cousins may once again be relegated to a secondary role by virtue of circumstance.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Big game in return as starter•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Enters starting lineup•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Plays just eight minutes in return•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: To be active for Game 1•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Pain free, still questionable•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...