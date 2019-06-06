Cousins mustered just four points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during the Warriors' 123-109 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Cousins was essentially a liability on both ends of the floor in the loss, leading to him logging a modest amount of playing time despite foul trouble not truly being a factor. It was a lackluster performance in stark contrast to Cousins' Game 2 effort, when his 11-point, 10-rebound double-double was essential to the Warriors evening up the series. With the possibility that both Klay Thompson (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (calf) return for Friday's crucial Game 4, Cousins may once again be relegated to a secondary role by virtue of circumstance.