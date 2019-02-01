Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Modest production in first loss
Cousins tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-104 loss to Philadelphia.
Cousins remained on a minutes restriction Thursday but was on the floor to close the game. This was the first loss Cousins has suffered as a member of the Warriors after blowing out their previous five opponents. Cousins struggled from the field but was still able to contribute across the board. Owners have to be thrilled with his production thus far and he has looked very comfortable running with his new offense.
