Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: MRI comes back clean
Cousins (ankle) underwent an MRI on Monday, and the results revealed no structural damage, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.
Cousins tweaked the ankle in Saturday's win over OKC, and while he'll sit out Monday's game against the Spur -- and likely Tuesday's game against Minnesota, as well -- the Warriors aren't expect him to miss extended time. Expect Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell to pick up increased minutes in Cousins' absence, while veteran Andrew Bogut will also factor into the rotation off the bench.
