Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Not starting Game 6
Cousins isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 6, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
With Kevin Durant (Achilles) done for the season, the door appeared open for Cousins to start at center in Game 6, but it's Kevon Looney who gets the call. Cousins finished with 14 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 20 minutes in Game 5.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Productive off bench in win•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will come off bench in Game 5•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Major downturn in Game 3 loss•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Big game in return as starter•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Enters starting lineup•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Plays just eight minutes in return•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...