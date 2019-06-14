Cousins isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 6, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

With Kevin Durant (Achilles) done for the season, the door appeared open for Cousins to start at center in Game 6, but it's Kevon Looney who gets the call. Cousins finished with 14 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 20 minutes in Game 5.

