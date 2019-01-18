Cousins (Achilles) has officially been removed from the injury report and will start Friday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Cousins is set to step on an NBA court for the first time since he tore his Achilles on Jan. 26 of last year against the Rockets. He's been rehabbing since, and Cousins will now debut for the Warriors in Los Angeles. He reportedly won't have a minutes restriction, but "20-ish" minutes is on the table in short bursts. It's possible his role with the Warriors grows when he gets increasingly comfortable with the system and basketball in general after the extended absence.