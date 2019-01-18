Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Off injury report, to debut Friday
Cousins (Achilles) has officially been removed from the injury report and will start Friday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Cousins is set to step on an NBA court for the first time since he tore his Achilles on Jan. 26 of last year against the Rockets. He's been rehabbing since, and Cousins will now debut for the Warriors in Los Angeles. He reportedly won't have a minutes restriction, but "20-ish" minutes is on the table in short bursts. It's possible his role with the Warriors grows when he gets increasingly comfortable with the system and basketball in general after the extended absence.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Remains on track to play Friday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will be starter in return•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Expected to make debut Jan. 18•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Targeting late January return•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Going through scrimmages•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...