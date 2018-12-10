Cousins (Achilles) was assigned to the G League on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Cousins will join the Santa Cruz Warriors as he moves into the final stages of his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, which has sidelined him for the better part of the last calendar year. Cousins is still without a firm timetable to return to NBA action, but he'll likely begin practicing with Santa Cruz this week and could appear in a few G League games as a tune-up before making his way back to the Warriors. The general expectation is that if all goes well, Cousins could make his Warriors debut sometime shortly after Christmas.

