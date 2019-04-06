Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Officially out Friday
Cousins will get Friday night off against the Cavaliers.
As anticipated, Cousins will receive the night off due to load management. Andrew Bogut could draw the start at center with Cousins out of the mix.
