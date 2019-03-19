Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Officially ruled out
Cousins (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
As expected, the Warriors will hold Cousins out for the second straight game after he tweaked his right ankle over the weekend. The issue isn't considered serious, however, and the big man will likely be back at some point later in the week. Golden State started Andrew Bogut at center Monday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: MRI comes back clean•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will not play Monday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Endures some foul trouble in loss•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.