Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Out for remainder of Monday's game
Cousins suffered a quad injury and will not return to Monday's playoff match against the Clippers. He will undergo an MRI within the next 24 hours.
A scary moment at the Oracle as Cousins fell to the ground trying to track down a loose ball, immediately grabbing his left quad and limping off the court on his own power. The center was then taken back to the locker room for further assistance. Look for more updates to come Tuesday, but for now the Warriors will have to rely heavily upon Andrew Bogut and Kevon Looney with Cousins sidelined.
