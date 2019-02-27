Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Out for rest Wednesday
Cousins won't play Wednesday against the Heat due to load management, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Cousins will sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, coming off his first 30-minute effort of the season Monday against the Hornets, where he also dropped his first 20-and-10 game of the year. With Cousins out, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Jonas Jerebko could see more time.
