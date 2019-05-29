Cousins (quad) is pain-free heading into Thursday's Game 1 against the Raptors, but the Warriors have yet to make a decision on his availability, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Cousins is healthy -- it's just a matter of throwing him back into the fold during such a meaningful series. That said, signs are pointing to him being available very soon. In his last 15 appearances during the regular season, Cousins averaged 17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a combined 2.9 blocks/steals.