Cousins totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block over 19 minutes in the Warriors' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Cousins came off the bench once again for an injured Kevon Looney, playing just 19 minutes in Thursday's loss. Cousins contributed some key offense in the final minutes of the game to keep Golden State in contention, but his overall contributions in this series were very disappointing. He'll be a free agent now, and there is a lot of speculation that he will not return to the Warriors next season.

