Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Plays just 11 minutes Sunday
Cousins contributed eight points, three rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 11 minutes during Sunday's 137-90 victory over the Hornets.
Cousins was ejected after just 11 minutes Sunday, limiting his production in what could have been a dominant performance. There is no reason to think a suspension is coming and the reduced playing time may, in fact, be a blessing as it was basically a night off for Cousins. The Warriors will face the Nuggets on Tuesday and Cousins will be required to do a lot more against a more formidable opponent.
