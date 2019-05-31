Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Plays just eight minutes in return
Cousins tallied three points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, and two steals in eight minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors.
Cousins made his return to action Thursday after missing the majority of the playoffs due to a quad injury. He was clearly limited and managed just three points in eight minutes. Despite returning to the lineup, it would be unlikely to see Cousins in a position to have a major impact on the series. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to go for Game 2 but will almost certainly remain in a bench role.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: To be active for Game 1•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Pain free, still questionable•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Returns to practice•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Resumes on-court work•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Likely out through West Finals•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...