Cousins tallied three points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, and two steals in eight minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors.

Cousins made his return to action Thursday after missing the majority of the playoffs due to a quad injury. He was clearly limited and managed just three points in eight minutes. Despite returning to the lineup, it would be unlikely to see Cousins in a position to have a major impact on the series. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to go for Game 2 but will almost certainly remain in a bench role.

