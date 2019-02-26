Cousins amassed 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal across 31 minutes Monday against the Hornets.

Cousins scored a season high on his way to his fourth consecutive double-double. Moreover, he cracked the 30-minute threshold for the first time this season, indicating that he's on his way to carving out a larger role than the 23.8 minutes he's averaged across his 13 appearances this season. While the veteran center continues to struggle with his shot, he's handled his recovery with grace and appears ready to take on a more typical starters load moving forward.