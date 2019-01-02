Cousins (achilles) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cousins, who hasn't played in almost a year due to recovering from a torn achilles, has suddenly ramped up his participation in basketball-related activities, making his awaited return seem fairly close. The Kentucky product still remains without a firm timetable however. When he returns to action, Cousins will presumably take over the starting center role for the Warriors.