Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Practices without restrictions
Cousins rejoined the Warriors for practice Sunday, taking part in the session without any limitations, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Warriors have thus far been encouraged by Cousins' progress in his recovery from a torn left Achilles' tendon, though a firm timeline for his 2018-19 debut hasn't been established. He'll report back to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors to take part in five-on-five drills Monday, which will represent another small step forward for the big man. Cousins, who is 11 months into his recovery from a procedure that typically carries and 8-to-12 month timetable, may take part in some G League games before the Warriors integrate him into their rotation.
