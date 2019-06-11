Cousins registered 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during the Warriors' 106-105 win over the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Cousins came off the bench to start the game with Kevin Durant (calf/Achilles) back in action, but he ended up seeing plenty of minutes after the latter went down in the first half. Cousins' final line included second-unit-leading figures in scoring and rebounds, but he committed a pair of what could have been immensely costly mistakes in the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Cousins was called for goaltending and a moving screen on consecutive defensive series in the closing seconds, the latter setting up one final possession for the Raptors that they couldn't parlay into a game-winning shot. With Durant now out once again, Cousins is likely to re-enter the starting five for Thursday's do-or-die Game 6.