Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progresses to some skill work

Cousins (Achilles) took part in the first half-hour of skill work at Thursday's practice, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cousins still isn't healthy enough to scrimmage, but he was encouragingly able to get on the court for some non-contact skill work. While there's no official timetable for a return, Cousins is set to be re-evaluated in late October, which may provide more clarity on when he could make his Warriors debut.