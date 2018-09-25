Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progressing quickly in rehab

Cousins (Achilles) remains limited, but coach Steve Kerr intimated that he's further along than expected in his recovery from a torn Achilles, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "We're just taking it slowly, but I don't think it'll be too long before he's taking part in practice," Kerr said.

The Warriors have the luxury of bringing Cousins along slowly, but it sounds as though the big man could be back on the court with his new teammates sooner than expected. Earlier this week, president of basketball operations Bob Myers stated that Cousins would be evaluated in four weeks, at which point a return-to-play timeline should become more clear. Given Kerr's comments Tuesday, it seems possible that Cousins could be cleared for practice after that four-week evaluation, which is slated to take place less than a week after the Warriors open the regular season.