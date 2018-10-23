Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progressing through rehab
Cousins (Achilles) will be cleared to participate in controlled drills during team practices in the near future, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Cousins continues to make progress on the way back from a torn Achilles' tendon, although he hasn't been given the green light to take part in team scrimmages just yet. This appears to be the next step for the big man. Cousins remains without a concrete timeline for a return.
