Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Questionable for Game 1
Cousins (quad) is questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cousins has been apart of on-court activities since the middle of May and reportedly participated in the team's practice Thursday, so it's possible the big man could make a return this Thursday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors may ultimately choose to limit Cousins' minutes at least initially in the series, but that prospect ultimately depends on how soon Kevin Durant (calf), who is already ruled out for Game 1, can get back on the court.
