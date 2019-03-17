Cousins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game in San Antonio, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cousins was forced out of Saturday's game against the Thunder due to a sore right ankle and will underdog an MRI on Monday. More on Cousins' status should be released once the team receives the MRI results. Andrew Bogut, however, will be available for Monday's game and likely see a decent amount of playing time should Cousins be sidelined.