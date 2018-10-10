Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'Ramping up' conditioning
Cousins (Achilles) is "ramping up" his conditioning work, Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News reports. "We're literally taking it week-by-week," Kerr said after morning shootaround for Wednesday's pre-season game against the Los Angeles Lakers. "But he's ramping up conditioning aspect of it. That's a good sign."
Cousins remains without a timetable for return, but will be gradually increasing his workload through non-contact drills, per coach Steve Kerr. He's even started doing light contact games of two-on-two and three-on-three.
